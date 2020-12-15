The protesting farmers said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hardening their stance against the Centre’s new agri laws, farmer leaders on Tuesday said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.

He also said, "We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals."

Several other farmer leaders also addressed the press conference, and called upon people to pay tributes on December 20 to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

"A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on 20th December from 11 am to 1pm," said another farmer leader.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition of using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns.

PM Modi made a strong pitch for the agri laws enacted in September, describing them as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations. Without taking names, he said opposition parties who are supporting the protest, when in power, were in favour of similar reforms in the agriculture sector.

As the standoff between the Centre and farmers continued, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Acts have been welcomed in various states across the country but the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind.

He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP), at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers, is an administrative decision and it "will continue as it is".

