Farmers' Protest: Khattar arrived in Karnal on Sunday to interact with farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana Police on Sunday was forced to use tear gas shells and water cannons after a large number of protesters gathered in Karnal's Kaimla village ahead of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat' where he was expected to interact with farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. His visit, however, has now been cancelled.

Khattar, who recently said that he will quit politics if anyone tries to end minimum support price (MSP), is scheduled to interact with farmers to make them aware about the three farm acts that were passed in Parliament's Monsoon Session last year.

The farmers, however, have opposed Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat' and were seen carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government on Sunday in the state.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police had beefed up the security in the village ahead of Khattar's Karnal visit. The officials had also put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

The protesters had also clashed with the officials on Friday and demanded Khattar to cancel his visit. Later, the Congress had attacked the Haryana Chief Minister, asking him to stop "playing with the sentiments of those who provide food" to the country.

"Please stop meddling with the law and order situation," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. "If you want to have a conversation, have it with those who have been protesting for the last 46 days," he added.

Farmers' body moves SC seeking impleadment, says reforms are beneficial

Meanwhile, a farmers' body on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the pending matters pertaining to new farm laws, against which several farmer unions are staging protests at Delhi borders, saying these reforms are "beneficial" to enable increased income and growth of agriculture.

In a letter petition sent to the apex court, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) has urged the top court to also give opportunity to other farmer associations representing various crops to present their views in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is scheduled to hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

CIFA, in its plea filed by its chief adviser P Chengal Reddy, has said that the Centre should be directed to also hold consultation with other farmer associations of the country before changing any provisions of these laws.

"We wish (to) submit that farm reforms are beneficial to enable increased income to farmers and growth of agriculture," the plea said while referring to the benefits of these farm reforms.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma