New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday came out in the support of the farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws and said that they will support protesters' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

While the Congress said that it will also hold demonstrations along with the farmers, the AAP has appealed people across the country to support the protesters.

"The AAP would support the Bharat Bandh called by farmer groups on December 8. AAP volunteers too would join hands with farmers in peaceful protests across the country on that day. It’s an appeal to citizens of India to support the farmers," AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The farmers had on Saturday held a meeting with the Centre and discussed their issues. However, the meeting failed to resolve the differences and the farmers called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several other parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left Parties, TRS, DMK and RJD, have supported the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

"The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by kisan organisations from all over the country against the new agri laws. The Left parties extend their support to the call given by them for a 'Bharat bandh' on December 8," said Communist Party of India, CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc in a joint statement.

'Ready to give in writing that MSP will continue'

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday reiterated that the three laws passed by the government are in favour of the farmers, and added that laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the Acts to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.

He also said that the Centre is ready to give it in writing that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue.

"These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission's report recommends' that. I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.," said Choudhary.

"I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided the freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it. I think farmers should think how this is being politicised and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits," he added.

