Farmers' Protest LIVE: The farmers and the Centre will hold seventh round of talks today to resolve the deadlock along the borders of national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to end the deadlock along the border of Delhi, the Centre and the farmer unions will hold another round of talks today. The talks will be crucial as the Centre and the farmers would discuss the three farm laws and the minimum support price (MSP). Ahead of the talks, the farmers have issued a warning, saying their protest will continue until the three farm laws are scrapped and assurance is given on MSP.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday for discussions. The protesting farmers have already given an ultimatum regarding intensifying their agitation if the talks failed, even as the government is trying to strike a middle path for the resolution of the issue.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:

10:54 am: Actor Dharmendra has hoped that the 7th round of talks will end the deadlock between the farmers and the government.

"I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief," he tweeted.

10:31 am: Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of the government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure. The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals," it said.

10:08 am: Farmers continue their protest Delhi-Singhu border.

9:16 am: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Joint Secretary Sukhwinder S Sabra today said that farmers' primary demands are withdrawal of farm acts and guarantee MSP. "If our demands aren't met, then, we'll hold tractor march on January 6 and also on January 26," he said.

8:49 am: On Sunday, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary had expressed hopes that the talks between Centre and Farmers on January 4 will finally resolve the crisis.

"The Narendra Modi government takes the decision in the interest of farmers and stands with them in their problems. Rahul Gandhi is doing politics (on these laws) and is provoking farmers. Why does he forget that he did not go to meet Anna Hazare in 2011 during his government and the way he forced Baba Ramdev to run away from a protest site? These people are talking about justice and injustice. Narendra Modi government stands with farmers to resolve their issues," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.

8:33 am: 'Won't go back till laws are repealed', say leaders ahead of crucial talks; rain, waterlogging add to protestors' woes

8:06 am: Meanwhile, Congress' Sachin Pilot has said that "welfare of farmers is what is real nationalism" and the Centre should withdraw the farm acts immediately.

#WATCH | "Talking about the welfare of farmers is what is real nationalism. Nationalism is not delivering phoney speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot at a rally, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in support of farmers protesting the new farm laws pic.twitter.com/6jEPKPOIka — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

8:04 am: Farmers at Chilla border take refuge in tents amid the recent spell of rainfall in Delhi. "We will only relent after the government accepts our demands of rescinding the black farm laws," says a protester.

8:03 am: Ahead of today's crucial talks, Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajnath Singh held a meeting on Sunday night and reviewed their strategy.

7:55 am: "Many issues are to be discussed. The government must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and won't consider less than the laws' repeal. The government should implement Swaminathan's report and make law on MSP," said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

7:50 am: The farmers, however, have warned that they will intensify their protest if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

7:45 am: The central government and the farmers will hold the seventh round of talks today to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws and MSP.

