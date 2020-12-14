Farmers' Protest: Tomar, who met several farmer groups on Monday, noted that the acts won't be repealed but the Centre is ready to amend them after a discussion.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the central government is ready to discuss the farm laws "clause-by-clause". Tomar, who met several farmer groups on Monday, also noted that the acts won't be repealed but the Centre is ready to amend them after a discussion.

"We have said that we are ready for the talks. Government will definitely do it if their (farmer unions') proposal comes...We want the discussions to be held clause-by-clause. They'll give their opinion on our proposal, we'll definitely hold further talks," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Members of All India Kisan Coordination Committee had come from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar. They supported Farm Bills and gave us a letter on the same. They said that the Modi government has done this for the welfare of farmers and they welcome and support it," he added.

Tomar, who is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash, also said that Centre is engaging with farmer leaders to decide on the next date of talks.

The Centre and the farmers have held five round of talks so far but they have remained inconclusive. The government has sent a draft proposal along with a written assurance of continuing the minimum support price (MSP) system to them for consideration, but farmer unions have rejected it and demanded the repeal of the laws.

Meanwhile, Tomar on Monday also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed about ways to end the deadlock. He also met a delegation of farmers led by the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) which has extended support to the farm laws.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the agricultural acts along the borders of Delhi over the last few days. The laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma