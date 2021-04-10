Farmers' Protest: Centre stressed that there is nothing wrong with the three acts that were passed by the Parliament last year, saying that several agricultural institutions and experts have supported them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers intensifying their protest against the three contentious farm acts, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday once again invited the protesters for talks and said that the central government is ready to discuss their issues.

However, Tomar stressed that there is nothing wrong with the three acts that were passed by the Parliament last year, saying that several agricultural institutions and experts have supported them.

"Many farmers unions, economists are supporting the Agricultural Bills but some farmers are protesting against the bills. The government held 11 round of talks with protesting farmer unions, we are ready for more talks," Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We offered to discuss problematic areas and make changes in them. Farmer unions didn't accept and didn't give reason. Agitation continues either when government isn't ready to talk or when union doesn't get favourable response. Here unions decided to continue it anyway," he added.

This is not the first time when the central government has invited the farmers to resume talks over the farm laws. Last month, Tomar had said that the government is even ready to amend the three contentious acts but the farmers should return for talks.

He had said that the acts boost investment in the farming sector and give freedom to the protesters. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tried to reach the farmers through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat and called for modernisation in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the farmers on Saturday blocked the crucial Kundli–Manesar–Palwal expressway at some places in Haryana. The blockade began at 8 pm and will continue for the next 24 hours, said farmers' umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The Haryana Police has maintained a heavy presence at the KMP expressway to maintain peace and order and prevent any kind of violence. The police have said that the blockage has caused diversions in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Nuh.

The police have said that passengers coming from Ambala/Chandigarh side on National Highway-44 may go towards UP's Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli. Meanwhile, passengers going towards Gurgaon and Jaipur can take National Highway-71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

