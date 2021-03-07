Farmers' Protest: Narendra Tomar also again slammed the opposition for misleading the farmers over farm laws and stressed that the acts boost investment in the farm sector and give freedom to the protesters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers' protest against three farm laws completing 100 days on Saturday, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once against invited the protesters for talks, saying it is ready for amendments but stressed that doesn't mean there were any deficiencies in the acts.

While addressing an event, Tomar once again slammed the opposition for misleading the farmers over farm laws and stressed that the acts boost investment in the farm sector and give freedom to the protesters.

"There is a place for disagreement in democracy and so is for opposition and difference of opinion, but should there be any opposition that can harm the nation," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Everyone is free to have any political view in democracy, but the new generation must think, should there be any politics by sacrificing farmers or by hurting farmers' interest or at the cost of the agriculture economy," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm acts that were passed by the Parliament last year. The farmers want the government to withdraw the acts immediately and give assurance over minimum support price (MSP).

The government, however, has refused to withdraw the acts but has agreed for amendments, saying the laws will revolutionise the farming sector. It has also offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 12-18 months and setting up a joint panel to find solutions, but the unions have rejected.

The two sides have also hled 11 rounds of talks so far but the stalemate over the acts has failed to end. Amid this, the Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma