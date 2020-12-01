Farmers' Protest: The protest by farmers continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with thousands of farmers gathered at various Delhi borders and many demonstrating at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Citing coronavirus pandemic and the falling temperature in the national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar late on Monday invited the farmer unions, protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws, to discuss the matter on Tuesday (today), instead of December 3.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Narendra Singh Tomar said. Now, the meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time also.

The farmers' protest continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with thousands of farmers gathered at various Delhi borders and many demonstrating at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area. The farmers are protesting against the new farm laws which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1.

The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

Meanwhile, representatives of agitating farmers said on Monday they have come to Delhi for a "decisive" battle and asked Prime Minister Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat". At dusk, earthen lamps were placed on the barricades by the protesting farmers who exchanged sweets while preparing for another winter night in their tractor-trolleys which have been turned into makeshift shelters.

Security was also beefed up by the Delhi Police and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed and heightened checking at others.

The prime minister, who was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, meanwhile, allayed concerns that MSP and mandi mechanism would be discontinued, even as he attacked the opposition.

"The farmers are being deceived on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who have misled them for decades," he said, in an apparent reference to parties that are supporting the protest.

