Speaking about the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government wanted the farmers to constitute a small group but the offer was declined by the farmer union leaders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers have vowed to continue with their agitation against the farm laws till they get "bullets or a peaceful solution" from the government as their meeting with Union Ministers ended in a stalemate. However, both the government and the farmers have favoured more talks to reach a peaceful resolution and decided to meet again on December 3. The farmers, meanwhile, have said that their agitation will continue and expressed their hope to convince the government that no clause of the farm laws are pro-farmers.

"Our movement against Farm Laws will continue and we'll definitely take back something from the Govt, be it bullets or a peaceful solution. We'll come back for more discussions with them," Chanda Singh, Member of Farmers' Delegation who met Union Agriculture Minister in Delhi today, told reporters after the meeting.

Prem Singh Bhangu, President, All India Kisan Federation on meeting with Agriculture Minister, who also attended the meeting said that they will convince the government that the farm laws are not pro-farmers.

"Today's meeting was good & some progress was made. During our next meet on 3rd Dec with govt, we'll convince them that no clause of Farm law is pro-farmer. Our agitation will continue," news agency ANI quoted Bhangu as saying.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who chaired the meeting with the farmers along with his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal, once again appealed the farmers to end their agitation and come for talks. "We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision depends on farmers' unions and farmers," Tomar said.

Speaking about the meeting, the minister said that the government wanted the farmers to constitute a small group but the offer was declined by the farmer union leaders.

"The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on 3rd December. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it," he added.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma