New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet at Delhi's borders at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri till February 2. Earlier, the internet services at Delhi borders had been suspended for 48 hours till 11 pm on January 31.

The MHA invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend internet in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri from 11 p.m. on January 31 to 11 p.m. on February 2.

