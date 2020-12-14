Farmers' Protest: BKU denies rumours of rift among farmers, says 'we are not going anywhere'
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday dismissed the reports of a rift among the group after the resignation of several leaders. He said that the leaders resigned because they were upset with the union chief's decision to open the highway at the Noida-Delhi border point at Chilla, adding that their protest against the Centre's three farm laws will continue.
"There is no rift among farmers. 3 leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
"The farmers are here with full preparation to stay. The completion of the construction of godowns before the laws was passed shows that the plan is something else. The farmers' name is on the files and inside the files, the documents belong to traders. This will not go on in India," he added.
The BKU is one of the leading groups of the farmers that are protesting against the agricultural laws. It has also moved to the Supreme Court and claimed that the laws will leave farmers exposed to the "greed of corporate firms".
Amid this, several BKU leaders resigned from their post. Here's the complete list of BKU leaders who have resigned from their posts:
Begraj Gurjar
BC Pradhan
Ramkesh Gurjar
Latsahab Lohia
Vikas Gurjar
Arun Sharma
Subhash Bhati
Prem Singh Bhati
Sundar Baba
Kaushander Yadav
Rajbir Mukhiya
Mangeram Sharma
Omprakash Gurjar
Santram Awana
Rahisuddin
Gajraj
Kapil Bhati
Anil Kumar
Lokesh Pilwan
Omprakash kaputiya
Anil Baisoya
Mahesh Tanwar
Amod Bhati
Singhraj Bhati
Vikas Bhati
Dharmendra Bhati
Niti Raj Agrahapur
Karambir
Sunil Nagar
Neeraj Bhati
Pawan Bhati
Padam Nagar
Babu Chandel
Sanjay contractor
Tejbir Yadav
Sandeep Yadav
Rahul Yadav
Vijay Yadav
Sonu Kashyap
Mohit Yadav
Sunny Yadav
Mamraj
Mainpal Pradhan
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers on Monday observed a day-long fast as a part of their protests. The farmers want the government to repeal the farm laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- and bring a bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) in the Parliament.
However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma