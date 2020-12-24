Farmers' protest: Hours after a three-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the three agri-marketing legislations, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday challenged the former Congress president for an open debate on what his party did for farmers while in power.

In a series of tweets, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar rejected Gandhi's allegations against the centre as "baseless and illogical" and accused his party of ignoring farmers' interest and keeping them poor when in power.

"I challenge the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for an open debate. I will prove how Congress ignored farmers' interest and how Modi empowered them. Farmers always demanded remunerative price for their produce but the Congress never did so," Javadekar said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Speaking to media earlier today, Gandhi had slammed the Centre for ignoring the farmers' demand to repeal the farm laws passed by the Parliament in September and said that the government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Mounting attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi further said that an "incompetent" man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything.

"You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing the media after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Haryana's deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the legislations need many amendments. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Chautala said the government is ready to incorporate these amendments and that the protesting farmers should give concrete suggestions about the same.

"I believe that many amendments should be there. On this we have given many suggestions to the Centre earlier and they too were agreeable on many suggestions," he said, adding, "I thin the Centre is ready to incorporate those amendments."

Earlier today, a 21-member delegation of Kisan Sena held a discussion on supporting three farm laws with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan, news agency ANI reported.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja