Farmers' Protest: Appealing to people to make Bharat Bandh a "complete success", the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said that all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will stay shut across the country on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the central government refusing to withdraw the three farm laws passed by the Parliament last year, the farmers have decided to hold a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Friday against the contentious legislation. The Bandh, which has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be held from 6 am to 6 pm.

Appealing to people to make Bharat Bandh a "complete success", the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said that all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will stay shut across the country on Friday.

"We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," said farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill.

This is the second nationwide Bharat Bandh called by the farmers against the three farm laws. The first Bandh took place on December 8 last year. Several political parties, including the Congress, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Left parties and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have extended support to the bandh, urging the central government to fulfil the demands of the farmers.

"We support the call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March against the three Anti-Farmers Bill," Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said in a Tweet earlier.

What services will remain affected on Friday?

The nationwide Bandh will begin at 6 am on Friday and will continue till 6 pm. It is expected that all road and rail transport services will remain affected across the country. Some market and other public places will also stay shut on Friday in support of the farmers.

In Andhra Pradesh, government institutions will open after 1 pm on Friday. Similarly, RTC buses will also resume their services in the afternoon.

However, all emergency health services and essential services will stay open during the Bandh. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also clarified that it is not necessary for the places where elections -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- are going to be held to take part in the protest.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three farm laws and want the Centre to withdraw them immediately.

The Centre, however, has refused to roll back the acts but has agreed to amend them. The central government has also invited the farmers to hold another round of talks to end the agitation. The two sides have also held 11 rounds of talks so far but the stalemate over the acts has failed to end.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma