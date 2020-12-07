Farmers' Protest LIVE: Amid the intensifying protest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border today and inspected the arrangements made by his government there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Singhu border and reviewed the arrangements made by his government. He also extended his support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will always satnd with "sewadaar".

This comes a day after Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that the Centre is ready to give it in writing that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and accused the opposition of instigating the farmers. He, however, noted that the Centre will not repeal the farm laws.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

13:01 pm: Farmers who participated in the protest (in the state) were arrested. I had also participated in a protest (in Salem). Edappadi Palaniswami government is against protesters, says DMK chief MK Stalin.

12:55 pm: The Opposition has already said that we will support the bandh (December 8th Bharat Bandh) and participate in it, says DMK president MK Stalin.

12:53 pm: Our workers have protested at several locations. They (Police) can put us in jail if they want. They've stopped our vehicles. We'll walk, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who will visit Kannauj today to stage a demonstration in support of farmers.

12:41 pm: According to an India Today report, the officials have enforced Section 144 CrCP near the Parliament ahead of tomorrow's Bharat Bandh.

12:07 pm: Congress MPs from Punjab hold protest at Jantar Mantar, demand winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers' issue.

11:53 am: Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles, says TMC MP Saugata Roy.

11:33 am: At Singhu border, Kejriwal calls farmers 'sevadars', reiterates support to Bharat Bandh

11:08 am: The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND: Delhi Traffic Police

NCP issues clarification on controversy over Sharad Pawar's letters (attached in tweet) of 2010 & 2011 to Sheila Dixit & SS Chouhan. "Model APMC Act 2003 was introduced by Vajpayee govt. However, many state govts were reluctant to implement it at that point of time," party says. pic.twitter.com/NbLzXBOKLo — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

10:53 am: We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit, says Delhi CM.

Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8th Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation, he added.

10:36 am: Just In: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border.

10:30 am: Farmers hold meeting at Ghazipur border.

10:21 am: "Why are the police stopping us? This is undeclared emergency. Why is Akhilesh ji being stopped?," says Samajwadi Party's Rajpal Kashyap as UP Police takes him into custody.

10:09 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves from his residence.

10:03 am: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is an ally of the BJP, has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh call by the farmers.

9:49 am: Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh on December 8: Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab

9:37 am: Lucknow: Police deployed outside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg. Yadav is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws.

9:15 am: 'Will give in writing that MSP will continue; farm laws will not be repealed': MoS Agriculture

8:36 am: Farmers continue their protest at Delhi-Singhu border.

8:35 am: The police has imposed Section-144 CrCP in Gautam Buddh Nagar in wake of the farmers' protest.

8:30 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on December 8 over farm laws, tweets party chief Mayawati

8:21 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu border today to inspect the arrangements made by his government for the farmers. It is expected that other ministers of the Delhi government will also accompany him.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma