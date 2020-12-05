Farmers' Protest: The Indian Railways have cancelled several trains and diverted many of the them due to the ongoing agitation of farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled several trains while diverted many of them due to the intensify farmers' protest against Centre's three farmers acts.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train, whose journey commences on December 5, will be short terminated at Chandigarh and will remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train has also been diverted by the Indian Railways via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas.

It also said that the Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7 and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh.

This is not the first time when the Indian Railways has cancelled trains or diverted them because of the farmers' protest. Earlier in November, the Indian Railways was forced to cancel or divert several inter-state trains from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh because of the farmers' protest.

The farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm acts -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- that were passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament this year. The farmers claim that the acts will turn them into a 'product' for big corporate firms and are demanding the Centre to withdraw them immediately.

However, top leaders from the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have hailed the acts, saying they will bring reforms in the agricultural sector and have accused the opposition of spreading lies and rumours about the laws.

"Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," PM Modi had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma