New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu border and reiterated his support to the Bharat Bandh called by them on December 8.

Calling farmers "sevadars", Kejriwal reviewed the arrangements made by his government and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and MLAs will always stand with the protesters, "who are in trouble".

"We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's farm laws along the borders of the national capital since November 26. Several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmers but the two sides have failed to resolve the issues.

Amid this, the farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, saying they will continue their protest till the central government withdraws the farm laws. Several political parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left Parties and the TRS, have supported the Bharat Bandh, saying they will always stand with the farmers.

Amid this, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said that the Centre is ready to give in writing that the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue. He, however, reiterated that the three farm laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the Acts to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.

"These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission's report recommends' that. I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands," he said while speaking to ANI.

