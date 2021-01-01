Farmers' Protest: "We want to make it clear that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands which include repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for MSP", another senior union leader said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the New Year 2021 started today, the massive protest by the farmers from different parts of the country against the Centre's new Agri laws entered its 37th day on Friday. Thousands of farmers dug in their heels at protest venues outside several Delhi borders, undeterred by the biting cold and firm in their resolve to not return home till the government repeal the new legislation.

The government and the farm unions had reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over rising power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. The next round of talks will take place on January 4.

"All three new farm laws should be taken back. We will intensify the agitation, if there is no solution on January 4. If the government think we will back off after they solve the issues related to the environment and Electricity Act, we will not," a farmer union leader said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We want to make it clear that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands which include repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for MSP", another senior union leader said.

After the sixth round of negotiations between three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said at least 50 per cent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two.

Meanwhile, security remained tight at the national capital's borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where the farmers have been camping for more than a month now, braving the severe Delhi winter.

The Delhi Traffic Police also alerted commuters on Friday about the routes that remained closed owing to the agitation and suggested them to take alternative roads.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders", the traffic police tweeted.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan