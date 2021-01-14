With protests against three agri-marketing legislations completing 50 days, Social Activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his decision to launch a hunger strike for protesting farmers in the national capital by the end of January.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With protests against three agri-marketing legislations completing 50 days, Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his decision to launch a hunger strike for protesting farmers in the national capital by the end of January. In his letter, 83-year-old Hazare, who was the face of the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said that he has written to the concerned authorities for permission to the Ramlila Maidan on four occasion, though received no response in the matter.

"On the issue of the farmers, I have corresponded (with the Central government) five times, however, no response has come," Hazare wrote in his letter. "As a result, I have decided to go on a hunger strike of my life."

Hazare's letter to the Prime Minister has come a day before farmers are scheduled to hold the ninth round of talks with the Central government in a bid to end the deadlock. The two sides have failed to reach consensus on two of the main demands of the protesters: Government's guarantee to the MSP and the repeal of the three agri laws.

Late last month, Hazare had written a letter to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, threatening of the hunger strike if his demands, including the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture, were not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Supre Court-appointed panel on farm laws is likely to be held on January 19, according to one of the members Anil Ghanwat. The committee had been appointed on January 11 after the government and agitators failed to reach on consensus on two main issues.

Meanwhile, the farmers have said they will attend the ninth round of talks, though without much expectations. They added they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the three laws.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja