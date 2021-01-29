Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday called off his planned hunger strike over the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday called off his planned hunger strike over the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. In a statement, the 84-year-old activist said that the Central government has listened to some of his demands and planned to set up a committee to implement to same.

"The Union government has agreed to some of my demands and also announced setting up a committee to improve the lives of farmers. I have decided to suspend my proposed indefinite fast starting from Saturday," he said.

Hazare took the decision after the Minister of State for Agriculture and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, visited him at his hometown in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district. A statement issued by Hazare's office stated that the leaders assured him that a committee comprising members of Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog and some members recommended by him will make a proposal in the next six months to implement and fulfil the activist's demand related to farmers, ANI reported.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the 84-year-old activist had said he would begin his fast from January 30 at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi.

"I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn't seem to be taking the right decisions," he had said. "The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, which is why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village from January 30."

Earlier this month, Hazare, who was the face of the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had asked concerned authorities for permission to the Ramlila Maidan on four occasion, though received no response in the matter.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja