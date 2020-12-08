Farmers' Protest: Ahed of the meet with Amit Shah, farmer leaders said that they are firm on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and demanded a yes or no on rollback of farm laws from him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a day-long of protests and Bharat Bandh demonstrations in several parts of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening met the farmer union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock ahead of the government's crucial sixth round of talks with the protesting farmers on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI sources, 13 farmer union leaders -- eight from Punjab and five from various nationwide organisations -- were called for the meeting with Amit Shah. The sources added that the participating leaders included Hannan Mollah of the All India Kisan Sabha and Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Some farmer leaders said they first expected the meeting would take place at Shah's residence, but the venue was shifted to National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa. Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS stated that the farmers did not want to go to the Home Minister's residence and sought another venue, after which they were asked to move to the PUSA Institute.

Ahead of the meet with Amit Shah, farmer leaders said that they are firm on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September, which they claim will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime. "We will demand just a 'yes' or a 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah," farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said.

In a social media post, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was not invited to the meeting with Shah, said there was no need for the talks before official consultations and hoped that the leaders attending today's meet would keep in mind the view of the larger group.

The meeting came on a day a 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers to press their demand affected life in some states. Farmer leaders claimed that their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws was "successful" and had an impact in 25 states.

The farmers said the "super bandh" made the government open its “eyes and ears”. The farmers also said that they did not go to Burari ground as it is an "open jail" and demanded that Ramlila Ground be given to them.

“When the first four meetings did not lead to any breakthrough, we went silent in the fifth one and demanded that the government answer in 'yes or no',” Mansa said.

“We will rest only when we make the government accept all our demands,” a farmer union leader said.

The Bharat Bandh called by farmers' organisations against the farm laws evoked mixed to poor response in many states on Tuesday. Several opposition parties had extended support to the call for shutdown as part of their agenda of opposing the BJP-led government.

They held demonstrations and protests against the central government. Except for Punjab, parts in Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Delhi and Haryana, the presence of farmers' organisations on the roads to enforce the bandh was not largely noticeable.



