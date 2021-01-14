Farmers' Protest: In his letter, Mann thanked the Supreme Court for nominating him on the committee but said that he "would sacrifice any position" offered to him so as "not to compromise the interests of farmers".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid row, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, a member of the Supreme Court-formed committee over agricultural acts, on Thursday said that he is recusing himself from the panel.

In his letter, Mann thanked the Supreme Court for nominating him on the committee but said that he "would sacrifice any position" offered to him so as "not to compromise the interests of farmers".

"In view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I am ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab and farmers' interests," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court had appointed a four member panel on Tuesday to end the deadlock between the central government and the farmers over the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year. The panel included Bhupinder Singh Mann, Anil Ghanwat, Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi.

While forming the panel, the top court had stayed the implementation of the three farm laws but said that the acts cannot be kept at "abeyance for nothing", adding that there must be some progress to resolve the issue over farm laws which we want to do through committee.

"This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate," said a bench headed by CJI SA Bobde, adding that the committee will examine the pros and cons of the farm laws.

Though the farmer unions have welcomed the top court's decision to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they have refused to appear before the panel appointed by it, saying "all committee members are pro-government and had been justifying the acts".

The farmers said that their agitation will continue till the farm laws are repealed, noting that they never wanted the apex court to form a committee and it was "the government behind it".

"We had issued a press note last night stating that we won't accept any committee formed by Supreme Court for mediation. We were confident that Centre will get a committee formed through Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders," Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal.

Thousand of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm laws since November last year. Though the central government and the unions have held several rounds of talks, the two sides have failed to end the impasse.

The farmers want the government to withdraw the acts and give assurance in minimum support price (MSP). However, the Centre has cleared that farm laws will not be repealed but can be amended.

