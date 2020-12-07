Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has been detained by UP Police near his home. The Police also stopped his 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, was Monday detained by UP Police near his home. The Police also stopped his 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers. The police have reportedly detained him for violation of Article 144. A large number of police personnel has been deployed outside his residence at Vikramaditya Marg.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other parts of the country have been protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farms laws, they say are "pro-traders" and have nothing in favour of the farmers. The farmers want the government to scrap the "black laws" but their talks with the Centre have yielded no results so far.

The farmers have called a nationwide shutdown on December 8 and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and several other Opposition parties have extended their full support to the farmers. The former UP CM himself embarked on a 'Kisan Yatra' but stopped midway.

To protest the police action against him, Yadav staged a sit-in, following which the police detained him along with other SP supporters.

"This law is a death warrant for farmers, the government should reform the mandis. The farmers were not aware that this law would be implemented and big men would also become farmers. There will be a continuous Kisan Yatra in every district of the state on Monday. Kisan Yatra will be taken from the state's biggest mandi Thathiya to Tirwa," he had said.

Following his reported detention, Akhilesh Yadav wrote a cryptic tweet in Hindi. "People are against you as far as I see. O oppressor, how many of us will you arrest?" his tweet roughly translated to.

जहां तक जाती नज़र वहां तक लोग तेरे ख़िलाफ़ हैं

ऐ ज़ुल्मी हाकिम तू किस-किस को नज़रबंद करेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 7, 2020

The government has defended the farm laws and said they will help the farmers and allow them to sell their produce in different states. The government has also said that the laws will not be scrapped but it is ready to consider farmers' concerns regarding the MSP.

