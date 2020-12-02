The massive agitation on almost every border of Delhi has disrupted the traffic movement across the city. Meanwhile, the farmers' protest has also led to the cancellation, short termination and diversion of trains on various routes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers' protest against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre recently intensified further today after the talks with the government on Tuesday ended without any conclusion. The farmer unions have rejected the Centre's proposal to form a committee to look into the issues of the farmers and said that they will continue the stir till their demands are met.

The massive agitation on almost every border of Delhi has disrupted the traffic movement across the city. Meanwhile, the farmers' protest has also led to the cancellation, short termination and diversion of trains on various routes.

Due to the protests by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Northern Railways has cancelled, short terminated, short-originated and diverted some trains scheduled for December 2, December 3 and December 4. Trains including the Ajmer-Amritsar, Dibrugarh-Amritsar and Bhatinda-Varanasi have been cancelled in wake of the protest by the farmers.

Check list of trains cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted by the Northern Railways in wake of the protests:

- The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled.

- The 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled.

- The 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further order.

- The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi.

- The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh.

- The 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas.

- The 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.

- The 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana.

