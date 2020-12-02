The protesting farmers have warned the central government against sowing discord in their ranks and vowed to continue their agitation till all the three farm laws are repealed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of their meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday, farmers have warned the central government against sowing discord in their ranks and vowed to continue their agitation till all the three farm laws are repealed. They also suggested the government to call a special session of Parliament to repeal the "black laws".

"The government tried to show this is only the movement of farmers in Punjab. The government tried to divide us," Dr Darshan Pal, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters at Singhu Border on the outskirts of Delhi.

"We will continue our agitation till all three farm laws are repealed. The centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws," he said.

He further said that the government must call farmers from all over the country for talks and warned of launching a nationwide protest and burning the effigies of the Narendra Modi government on December 5.

"We have also decided farmer leaders from all over the country, not just Punjab, should be called for talks. On December 5 we will conduct a nationwide protest and burn effigies of the Narendra Modi government and corporate houses," Dr Pal said.

Two days later, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, said that sportspersons and athletes from Punjab, who have received national awards, would return these as a sign of protest.

Soon after Dr Pal's comments, the agriculture minister appealed the farmers to continue discussions to resolve the issue and reiterated that the government was ready to address their concerns.

"Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved... the laws are in their interest and the reforms have been done after a long wait, but if they have any objection to it then we are ready to address their concerns," Tomar said.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers and called them for discussions on Tuesday. The talks, however, failed and another meeting was called on Thursday.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma