Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Tens of thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra on Sunday began their march towards Mumbai in support of unions protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi.

The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, will join Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar who has planned a protest in Mumbai on Monday.

"The three black laws brought by BJP government are anti-farmers. Our voices should reach from Maharashtra to Mumbai. We will march to Mumbai and then reach Delhi on January 26. Farmers from at least 23 districts like Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Ahmednagar have joined our march," news agency ANI quoted a participant as saying.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, farmers march towards Mumbai from Nashik in support of farmers agitating against three agriculture laws at Delhi borders; Visuals from Kasara Ghat between Nashik to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/kWtBEpIQ1Y — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Maharashtra farmers' march to Mumbai comes two days ahead of the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' in Delhi where thousands of farmers are protesting since November against the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament last year. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

