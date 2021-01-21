Farmer leaders protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations on Thursday rejected the Central government's proposal to put the laws on hold for one and a half year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a farmer union protesting against the three agri-marketing laws, has rejected the Central government's proposal to put the laws on hold for one and a half year. In a statement issued a day prior to the 11th round of talks with the government, the SKM said on Thursday that the union is firm on its demand for the repeal of the three legislations and enacting legislation for renumerative MSP for all farmers.

"In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Government yesterday, was rejected. A full repeal of three laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," the union said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Shortly after the development, Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the meeting over the decision regarding the government's proposal is underway and that they have not yet ruled out the government's offer to end the deadlock. "The meeting is going on, let the decision be made. No such decision has been taken."

The proposal to suspend the laws was put forth by the government during the 10 round of talks held yesterday in a bid to end the deadlock. Addressing media after talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that he was happy that the farmers had taken their proposal seriously and would dwell on it ahead of the next meeting.

Farmer leader Joginder S Ugrahan said that the decision to reject the government's proposal has been unanimously taken by the protesters. "It has been decided that no proposal of the government will be accepted until and unless they repeal the laws. In tomorrow's meet, we'll say that we have only one demand: Repeal the laws and legally authorise the MSP. All these have been unanimously decided."

The unions have been protesting against the laws at the borders of the national capital from the past two months. A Supreme Court-appointed committee is scheduled to hold a meeting with them tomorrow. The committee, which had held its first meet on Tuesday, had earlier invited the unions for the talks on Thursday, saying it is not affiliated to any political party or the government, noting that its only objective is to ensure the benefit of the farmers.

"We have been instructed by the Supreme Court to listen to all farmer associations, farm produce traders, dairy industry and see what they have to say on the farm laws. Whether they want a change or repeal or don't want that [the laws]," said Pramod Kumar Joshi, one of the members of the panel.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja