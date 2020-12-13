Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Backing the protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he too will hold one-day fast on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws seems to be far from over as the heads of all farmer unions will now be observing a one-day hunger strike on Monday. The strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places. "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

Backing the protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he too will hold one-day fast on Monday. He also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

Chaduni also distanced the protesting farmers from those who were ending their protests, saying that the latter were working in cahoots with the government and were trying to sabotage the agitation against the farm laws.

"There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-gloves with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway was partially opened after it was blocked by protesting farmers who began a tractor march from Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border as part of their agitation.

Several farmers' organisations marched through Behror, Shajahapur and Kotputli regions of the state to reach Jaisinghpur-Khera Border. Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, social activists Aruna Roy and Medha Patkar, and CPI (M) leader Amra Ram also reached Shajahapur along with farmers. However, police did not allow them to march towards Delhi.

Due to blockade, vehicular traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway had to be diverted through Bansur and other routes of Alwar, police said. One-way traffic from Delhi to Jaipur was later opened for traffic but Jaipur-Delhi highway is blocked due to the agitation, they said. Police administration is keeping a vigil on the border areas in view of the agitation.

Kisan Panchayat president Rampal Chaudhary is also continuing with his protest along with the farmers on the Haryana-Rajasthan border highway as police did not allow them to move forward.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the legislations would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

