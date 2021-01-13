Farmers Protest: Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation burnt one lakh copies of the laws in bonfires built at the Singhu Border on the occasion of Lohri

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation burnt one lakh copies of the laws in bonfires built at the Singhu Border on the occasion of Lohri on Wednesday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha member Paramjeet Singh said. The bonfires were lined up at the Delhi-Haryana Border stretch, where thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the passage of the three laws from the past 49 days.

"The celebrations can wait. We will celebrate all these festivals the day our demand of repealing of these black laws are met by the Centre," news agency PTI quoted 65-year-old protester Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, as saying.

Eight round of talks between the farmer unions and the Central government have failed to end the deadlock over the legislations. The former had announced plans to burns copies of the laws on the occasions of Lohri if the protests continued.

“This Lohri is filled with struggle,” said Rajbir Singh, a 34-year old farmer from Punjab’s Barnala district. “It is minus the fun, the song and the dance we used to have back home on Lohri. But I am happy to be here and celebrate it with my family of farmers this time.”

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and other farmer leaders, too burnt the copies of the legislations at the premises of the Kisan Andolan office.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court-appointed committee shall hear the government as well as the representatives of farmers' bodies and other stakeholders and submit a report before the apex court containing its recommendations within two months from the date of its first sitting at Delhi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja