New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion of the release of 18,000 crore to beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme on Friday, appeared as an attempt to "divide and mislead" the farmers, alleged leaders of the unions protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations from the past thirty days.

In his address, the Prime Minister had trained his guns on the opposition parties for pushing their political agenda by misleading farmers on the news laws. He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for blocking central benefits to reach the farmers "due to political reasons".

Reacting to PM Modi's address, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said unions do not allow any political party to use their stage and accused the government of diverting the issue, PTI reported. "The Prime Minister’s claim that we are being misguided by other political parties is false. It has been a month since we have been protesting at Delhi borders, and we have not offered our platform to any politician. In fact, we have banned them from using our stage."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadejar said "some" protesting farmers are misguided by their "political masters" and were painting a picture as if ryots across the country were with them. He claimed that the MSP received by Punjab farmers during the NDA rule was more than double of the amount they received during the UPA regime.

"The Punjab farmers have received every year more than double the amount that they got as MSP during the Congress-led UPA rule. Their income has already doubled and they are experiencing it. Still, they are agitating as they are being misguided," he said.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since last month. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Central government to accept farmers' demand and repeal the laws.

