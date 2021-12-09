New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer union on Thursday has called off their year-long protest against the three farm laws that now has been repealed by the government. On Thursday morning after conducting a meeting on the Centre's written proposal on revised laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morch leaders announced to put an end to the agitation.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation", Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaaduni said today.

While announcing to suspend their agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that a special prayer will be offered at Golden Temple on December 13 and the leaders also announced that they will take out a Fateh March on December 11 at the border of Delhi, and following that they will vacate the protest sites on the same day. "Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 1," said Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh.

As the Farmers has finally put an end to their agitation, here's how things happened during their year-long protest:

June 5, 2020: The Farmer’s (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - These three farm laws were promulgated by the Centre as ordinances.

September 14, 2020: All three ordinances were brought to the Parliament.

September 17, 2020: The three ordinances were passed in the Lok Sabha.

September 20, 2020: The ordinances were passed in the Rajya Sabha despite protest by the Opposition.

September 24, 2020: Three-day rail roko agitation was announced by the farmers in Punjab.

September 26, 2020: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quitted the National Democratic Alliance over the farm bills.

September 27, 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent for the three acts passed in the Parliament.

October 4, 2020: Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre over a bunch of pleas that challenged the constitutional validity of the three acts.

November 25, 2020: Farmers - mainly from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana - call for the 'Delhi Chalo' movement.

November 26, 2020: Farmers, who were marching towards Delhi, face police on the borders of the national capital. After being not allowed to enter the city-state, the farmers staged a sit-in on Delhi borders.

November 28, 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered the farmers to hold talks with the Centre.

November 29, 2020: In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi asked farmers to end their agitation, and said his government has "fulfilled their promises".

December 3, 2020: Centre and farmers held the first round of talks, but it failed to end the deadlock.

December 5, 2020: Second round of talks between the government and Farmers was held.

December 9, 2020: Farmers rejected Centre's proposal to amend the farm laws.

December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moves Supreme Court against the acts.

December 16, 2020: The Supreme Court said that it may form a committee to end the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers.

December 30, 2020: Sixth round of talks was held between the Centre and farmers.

January 4, 2021: Seventh round of talks was held between the Centre and farmers.

January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court stays implementation of the farm laws.

January 26, 2021: Delhi turned into a battlefield on Republic Day after clashes erupted between farmers and Delhi Police personnel.

January 28, 2021: At the Delhi-Ghazipur border, the Ghaziabad district administration issues an order to the farmers to vacate the site by night.

January 29, 2021: The government proposed to suspend the farm laws for one-and-half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the legislation. The farmers rejected the proposal.

February 6, 2021: Farmers hold a nationwide 'Chakka Jam'.

February 18, 2021: Farmers call for nationwide 'rail roko' agitation.

March 06, 2021: Farmers complete 100 days at Delhi's borders.

March 8, 2021: Gunshots are fired near the Singhu border protest site. No one is injured.

April 15, 2021: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resume talks with farmers.

May 27, 2021: Farmers observe 'black day' as their protest completes six months.

June 5, 2021: Farmers observe Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas.

June 26, 2021: Farmers march to Delhi to mark seven months of protest against the farm laws.

July 22 2021: Farmers started protesting in parallel 'Monsoon Session' of Parliament

August 7, 2021: Leaders of 14 opposition parties meet at Parliament House and decide to visit Kisan Sansad at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

September 5, 2021: Months to go for the Uttar Pradesh election, challenging the BJP-led NDA, farmer leaders stage a major show of strength in Muzaffarnagar.

October 22, 2021: Supreme Court says that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely causing hindrance to public movement. It also asked the farmer unions to file a reply on the plea seeking removal of the protesting farmers from roads.

October 29, 2021: The Delhi Police starts removing barricades from the Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s agri laws.

November 19, 2021: PM Modi announces Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws. Farmers still remained firm on their agitation.

November 29, 2021: A bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.

December 7, 2021: Centre sends a draft proposal to farmers agreeing to some of their demands.

December 8, 2021: Farmers send back proposals citing flaws, demanding that a formal communication of government letterhead to be sent to them.

December 9, 2021: Centre sends a fresh proposal, farmer leaders meet and decide to call off protest, set December 11 deadline for vacating borders.

Posted By: Ashita Singh