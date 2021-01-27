Framer's Tractor Parade: The Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs against the perpetrators. 3 FIRs were registered in east district, 3 in Dwarka and 1 in Shahdara district, while others were registered in the Central Delhi area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 86 cops were injured during the violent clashes between the police and protesting farmers during the tractor rally by farmers to highlight their demands, which ultimately dissolved into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, which is a privilege reserved for India's Tri-colour.

In wake of the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs against the perpetrators. Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district, while others were registered in the Central Delhi area, which became the hotspot of the violence yesterday. According to a statement by police, 86 personnel have reported injuries in the violence.

"The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri border and Red Fort. 86 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob," Delhi Police said in a release.

"On January 26, 2021, at about 8.30 am, about 6,000-7,000 tractors had assembled at Singhu borders and they were to reach up to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and take a right turn. Instead of the agreed-upon route, they insisted upon going to Central Delhi and despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans and farsas charged the police and broke several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar," the release added.

Delhi Police further said that similar incidents were reported from Ghazipur and Tikri borders. The farmers at Ghazipur border broke the barricades at several points and headed towards ITO, where they were joined by the farmers who had come from Singhu border. At Tikri border also, the farmers did not agree to the scheduled plan and fought pitched battle with Delhi Police. They not only broke barricades but also attacked police vehicles and police personnel with deadly weapons. Instead of turning towards Najafgarh, they headed towards Peeragarhi and further towards the central part of Delhi.

At ITO, a large group of farmers, who had come from Ghazipur and Singhu borders attempted to move towards New Delhi district. When they were stopped by the policemen, a group of these farmers became violent and broke the barricades, damaged the iron grills and the dividers and even tried to run over the policemen, who were deployed at these barricades. However, with the arrival of reinforcement on the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, the police succeeded in stopping them from entering the New Delhi district, police stated.

Meanwhile, some farmers also indulged in vandalism and attacked policemen. Finally, they changed their plans and moved towards Lal Qila. At Lal Qila, they broke the gates and entered the wells of Red Fort. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation's flag. With great efforts, Delhi Police managed to remove the crowd from the rampart and the vicinity, police said.

Delhi Police is keeping a close watch on the situation. It is also registering cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on a public servant with deadly weapons regarding several incidents reported from various locations.



