New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws entered Day 21, a 65-year-old allegedly committed suicide at the Singhu Border protest site on Wednesday, reported news agency IANS.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district.

The farmer left a suicide note which states that he couldn't see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

"Have seen pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights and struggling on roads... feeling a lot of pain as the government is not doing justice... to do injustice is a sin and to tolerate it is also a sin," the note by him by quoted by NDTV as saying.

According to the police, Baba Ram Singh shot himself after which he was rushed to Panipat's Park Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His body is being taken to Karnal where he hailed from.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the three new agri laws saying "it may become a national issue".

Farmers are protesting on borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have been on protest since November 26.

They have rejected the proposals of the government concerning changes in the farm laws and have held five rounds of talks with the Centre besides attending a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers have been protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta