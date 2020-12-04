Farmers' Protest LIVE: With the government unable to reach a consensus with the protesters, the standoff along the borders of the national capital will continue today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The deadlock along the borders of Delhi will likely continue today as the seventh round of talks between the Centre and agitating farmers have failed. The Centre on Thursday had assured the farmers on minimum support price (MSP), saying it will consider all their demands. However, the farmers have refused to budge on their demands, claiming that there are several flaws in the three farm acts.

With the government unable to reach a consensus with the protesters, the standoff will likely continue today and intensify further as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states are rallying towards Delhi to join the protests against the three farm acts.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

11:45 am: Farmers prepare food at Delhi-Singhu border. "It took seven months for the government to listen to our concerns regarding the laws and to see flaws in it," says a farmer.

11:00 am: Members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust distributed medicines to protesting farmers stationed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), earlier today. "In case of emergency, these medicines can be used by our farmer brothers," says a member of the trust.

11:00 am: Gazipur border (Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border) on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND: Delhi Traffic Police

10:55 am: There is no need for any kind of bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others. I promise to take all sections of society together: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on state-wide Bandh called by pro-Kannada activists tomorrow

9:44 am: Media reports suggest that transporters associations will likely join the protest at Delhi-Haryana border.

9:08 am: We've sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational. We demand unconditional apology from her for insensitive remarks, says DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

9:05 am: Farmers' Protest: No changes will be made in MSP, Centre assures farmers; next round of talks on Dec 5

9:00 am: Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police

8:55 am: The Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, has informed that the Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi and people coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara, Bhopra or DND roads.

It has also said that Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed.

8:50 am: It is expected that thousands of farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states will join the protests today.

8:45 am: The protest will likely intensify today as the government has failed to reach a consensus with the farmers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma