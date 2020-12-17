SC said it will look into the manner in which these protests were held and asked Centre to ensure that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the farmers have fundamental right to protest and there was "no question to curtail it". It, however, said that it will look into the manner in which these protests were held and asked Centre to ensure that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement.

"We recognise the fundamental right to protest against the laws and no question to curtail it. The only thing we can look into is that it should not cause damage to someone's life," said Chief Justice SA Bobde.

"Farmers have right to protest. We won't interfere with it but the manner of protest is something we will look into. We will ask Centre what is the manner of protest going on, to slightly alter it so that it doesn't affect the citizens' right of movement," he added.

The CJI observed that protest is a constitutional right "till it does not destroy property or endanger life. Centre and farmers have to talk."

Reiterating his suggestion of formation of a committee to resolve the issue between the Centre and farmers, Chief Justice Bobde said the purpose of staging protest can be achieved if the two sides hold talks and "we wish to facilitate that".

"We are thinking of setting up impartial and independent panel of agri experts and farmer unions to resolve impasse on farm laws," the CJI said, further suggesting that the committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members.

Hearing a batch of petitions seeking removal of protesting farmers from the Delhi borders, CJI Bobde also told the farmers that they "cannot instigate violence and cannot block a city like this".

"The committee will give a finding which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile," he added.

Objecting to the protesting farmers blocking highways and roads, which has led to traffic problems across the national capital, CJI Bobde said: "Blocking Delhi may lead to people in the city going hungry. Your (farmers) purpose can be fulfilled by talking. Just sitting in protest won't help."

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the petitioners, contended that none of the protesters wears mask and sit together in large numbers which increases the threat for spread of COVID-19. "None of them wears a face mask, they sit together in large numbers. COVID-19 is a concern, they will visit villages and spread it there. Farmers cannot violate the fundamental rights of others," he said.

On the court's suggestion of formation of a committee, senior advocate P Chidambaram, who was appearing for Punjab government, said that the state had no objection to the court's suggestion to initiate talks between the farmers and the Centre.

"Many farmers are from Punjab. The State has no objection to Court's suggestion that a group of people can facilitate dialogue between farmers and Centre. It is for farmers and Centre to decide who'll be on the committee," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta