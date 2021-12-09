New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmer unions on Thursday called off their protest against the now-repealed three farm laws after more than 15 months of their agitation. After Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM's) meet today, its leader Balbir Rajewal said that they have decided to call off the year-long protest and will start clearing the protest sites across Delhi borders from Saturday.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation", Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaaduni said today. The farmers have planned to Fateh ARdas (victory prayer) today at 5:30 pm. They will also take out a Fateh March (victory march) at Delhi borders on Saturday, December 11.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation": Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi

This came after the Centre sent a letter to the farmers promising to form a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately



"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads

Earlier in the day, the SKM met again to discuss the new draft by the government and finalised the decision on the withdrawal of farmers' protest after over a year of its start.

"The new draft proposal received from the Govt will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today. Accordingly, the SKM will take a decision (regarding withdrawing the agitation)", Ashok Dhawale had said prior to the meet.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have started removing tents from their protest site at the Singhu border on Delhi-Haryana highway, where they are protesting for over a year. "We are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha," said a farmer.

Farmers start removing tents from their protest site in Singhu on Delhi-Haryana

"We are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha," a farmer says

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said that a consensus has been reached over a revised draft proposal of the Centre on their pending demands and it will now meet on Thursday to decide the future course of the movement, even as its leaders demanded a formal communication on government letterhead.

"We are in agreement with the government regarding our demands. We will decide about suspending the agitation after the meeting tomorrow. No decision has been taken yet on calling off agitation. Another meeting of SKM will be to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 noon," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

On Tuesday, the SKM had demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers. On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands that included a legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan