Farmers' 'Chakka Jam': In a statement, the Centre said that the internet services have been suspended on Delhi borders "in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday once again suspended internet services in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders as farmers held a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' as a part of the protest against the three farm laws.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the internet services will remain suspended on Delhi borders till Saturday midnight "in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency".

Since the Republic Day violence in Delhi, security officials have regularly. However, the regular suspension of the internet on Delhi borders have irked the locals and farmers who had called for a symbolic 'chakka jam' on Saturday.

Amid protests, the Union Home Ministry said that such decisions were taken to "maintain public safety and avert public emergency" but has no plans to further extend internet suspension at Delhi's borders.

"The MHA has not further extended the suspension of the internet in Delhi's borders as of now," a Home Ministry official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

'Given time to govt till Oct 2 to repeal farm laws'

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the central government has been given time till October 2 by the farmers to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Addressing a group of farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, Tikait said that farmers will not be pressured into holding talks with the government and they won't return unless their demands are met.

"We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," he said.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers claim that these acts would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. The Centre, however, says that they will ensure better opportunities for farmers and bring in new technologies in agriculture.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma