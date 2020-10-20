Kaushambi District Collector Amit Kumar Singh said that a committee has been formed at the district and tehsil level to prevent the burning of paddy crop stubble.

Kaushambi (UP) | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising pollution level, district authorities have ordered strict action against farmers who secretly burn their crop stubble. According to the new directions, if a farmer is found burning stubble, a case will be filed against him and he will not be able to avail government schemes for three years. The registration of the farmer found burning stubble will also be cancelled.

Stubble burning contributes to the air pollution in the atmosphere. Besides, it also puts the lives of animals, trees and plants in peril. Kaushambi District Collector Amit Kumar Singh said that a committee has been formed at the district and tehsil level to prevent the burning of paddy crop waste.

The committee consists of employees and officers of the Revenue Department and Agriculture Department. They all have been asked to keep a vigil on such farmers. Wherever they find farmers burning stubble, a case is filed against the farmer and their registration on the DBT portal is also cancelled for the next three years.

Revenue officials collecting details

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, the revenue officials have been collecting details of the farmers who burn their crop stubble. Before taking the action, the revenue officials will have to give a declaration that the said farmer burnt his crop stubble and send it to the relevant person to initiate action against the farmer. The names of the burnt crop, the date of burning, the photo or document of the remains, the names and mobile numbers of the adjacent farmers will have to be given.

SC appoints retired judge to prevent stubble burning

On Friday, the Supreme Court had appointed Justice Madan B Lokur, a former SC judge, as the one-man monitoring committee to prevent the stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It said the panel shall submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court. The top court also set October 26 as the next date for hearing in the matter.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma