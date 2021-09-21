Farmers have announced a nationwide Bharat Bandh on September 27 against the Centre's three farm laws. The bandh will be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide Bharat Bandh on September 27 against the Centre's three farm laws. The bandh will be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services. Many other farmers' organizations will also join the protest.

"The SKM has asked constituent organizations to appeal to all sections of society to join hands with farmers and publicize the bandh beforehand so that inconvenience to the public may be reduced. The bandh will be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services," SKM said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bharat Bandh:

When will the Bharat Bandh start?

On September 27, the Bharat Bandh will begin at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm. During this, there will be a complete ban on many types of movement.

What will be closed?

Central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will not be allowed to open. Furthermore, all types of public transport and private vehicles won't be operational.

What all will be open?

Emergency services including ambulances and fire services will be allowed during the Bharat Bandh. In addition, any kind of public (fire brigade, disaster relief, etc.) or personal emergency (death, illness, marriage, etc) won't be affected.

Farmers Kabaddi League from September 22

The protesting farmers will also host a five-day Kabaddi League from September 22 at Tikri and Singhu border protest sites. "Teams from different states are expected to participate and play for cash rewards," the SKM statement said.

It has been more than a year since the three new agricultural farm laws were passed by both the Houses of Parliament in the country. The farmers have been protesting against these laws for almost a year on the borders adjacent to Delhi. Along with them, farmers in different states of the country are also protesting in various places.

