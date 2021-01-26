Farmers' Protest: The policemen can also be seen taking the injured cop to a hospital after he regained consciousness.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the chaos at various places in the national capital due to the tractor rally organised by the protesting farmers against the three new laws passed by the Centre, a Delhi Police personnel fell unconscious at Dilshad Garden in Delhi, who was deployed there in wake of the farmers' protest.

A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers' protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness. pic.twitter.com/9Rmp9BtAQR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed other Delhi Police personnel looking after the injured policemen who fell unconscious. The policemen can also be seen taking the injured cop to a hospital after he regained consciousness.

Violence continued near ITO area in the national capital as tractors driven by protestors deliberately tried to run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Protesting farmers reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles. Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Protests against the Central Agri laws intensified in the national capital on Tuesday as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security. Reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and indulging in vandalism poured from several parts of the city.

Delhi Police officials sit on the road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached. As the protests have intensified, the gates of several metro stations have also been closed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan