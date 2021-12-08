New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Wednesday said that they have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over the farmers' demands regarding their agitation against the three farm laws. The farmers' body will hold a meeting with the Centre once again tomorrow after they receive a formal letter from the government. Till then the protest is underway.

"We have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over our demands in regard to farmers agitation against three farm laws. We will hold a meeting again tomorrow as soon we receive a formal letter from Centre. Protest is still underway," said Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Farmers had put forth their demands to call off the protest in front of the Centre. Their demands include surety on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of those farmers who died during the year-long protest.

Earlier, on Tuesday the Central government had sent a detailed draft to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s five-member committee after considering their feedback.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee on Wednesday held a meeting where they discussed the revised draft proposal received from the government and also revealed that any further step on the matter will be taken only after a final discussion with the Supreme Committee. The meeting was held at the All India Kisan Mahasabha office in central Delhi.

"We are hopeful and progressing towards resolution," Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kaka said after the meeting.

In November this year, the Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws after the year-long protest by farmers. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha gave their approval amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session.

