Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The farmers in Punjab, who are protesting against the Centre's contentious farm acts, have decided to allow the resumption of passenger train services in the state for 15 days starting from Monday.

The farmer unions, however, have warned that they will start their protests once again if the talks fail to happen in the next 15 days.

"Farmer unions have announced allowing resumption of all trains from the day after tomorrow for 15 days during which Central Government should open talks. If talks don't happen in 15 days, then agitation will resume," Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following the farmer unions' decision to allow resumption of rail services, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the step will help restore normalcy in the state and urged the central government to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith.

Farmer unions had blocked the highways and rail services in the state in protests against the Centre's farm acts which were passed in the Parliament in the monsoon session. The farmers had said their protest will continue till the Centre withdraws the three farm acts.

According to a report by news agency IANS, farmers' agitation in Punjab against the farm laws has resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 891 crore for the Northern Railways till November 19.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are planning to march down to Delhi on the anniversary of 26/11 as a part of their protest against the farm acts. Though the farmer unions have not got permission from the officials, they say that they would continue their march to Delhi on November 26 in protest against the farm acts.

The protests are largely against three acts that were passed by Parliament in the monsoon session -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma