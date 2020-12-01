Trudeau's remarks were not welcomed by the Indian politicians and Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the farmers' protest is India's internal issue and that it is not the fodder for another country's politics.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Canada Prime Minister Justice Trudeau has backed the Indian farmers protesting against the three farm bills enacted in September. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," said Trudeau, the first world leader to speak on the protests.

"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Trudeau said while addressing a virtual event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of the country have been camping out near Delhi for the last six days. The farmers are protesting against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws enacted in September. They say that the bills are against them and that they will benefit the traders. They are demanding to stage their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar or the Ramlila ground.

"We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we've reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together," the Canadian leader is heard saying in a video posted by the World Sikh Organisation.

Trudeau's remarks were not welcomed by the Indian politicians and Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the farmers' protest is India's internal issue and that it is not the fodder for another country's politics.

"Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nation's politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," Chaturvedi wrote.

Diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes: MEA

The Indian government termed the remarks by "Canadian leaders" on farmer protests in India "ill-informed" and said that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes.

"We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes," the MEA said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma