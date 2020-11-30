The claims of "Khalistan" involvement in the farmer protests by Amit Malviya came a day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that "unwanted elements" have joined the farmer protests.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As farmers continue to protest against the Narendra Modi government's three "anti-farmer" bills, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell has alleged that "Khalistanis and Maoists" have stepped in to oppose. Malviya, who was recently made the BJP's Bengal in-charge, also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose government has extended support to the protesting farmers.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has already notified the new farm laws but now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in, he saw an opportunity to "burn down" the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23 November 2020 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi. It was never about farmers. Just politics...," Malviya tweeted.

The claims of "Khalistan" involvement in the farmer protests by the BJP leader and his attack on Kejriwal came a day after the Delhi government "welcomed" the food grain providers of the country to the national capital and arranged water, sanitisation and other facilities for them.

"The grain providers of the country are welcome in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi is with the farmers for their peaceful protest," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the vice-president of Delhi Jal Board, said.

"The BJP government is hitting the food grain providers of the country with water cannons in the shivering cold. The Kejriwal government is working to provide clean drinking water to the agitators," he added.

This is not the first time the BJP has alleged a terrorist link to the farmer protests. Earlier, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar had also claimed that they have inputs that "unwanted elements" have joined the farmer protests.

"We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte (when we can do this to Indira Gandhi, why not the same can't be done with the PM)," Khattar told reporters when asked about the reports of Khalistani involvement in the farmers protest.

