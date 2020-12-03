Farmers' Protest LIVE: The fourth round of talks between the farmers and the central government will take place today to resolve the crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the farmers' protests escalating further, the Centre will another round of talks with the protesters today to resolve the crisis over the new farm acts. The farmers have rejected the Centre's proposal of a special committee to resolve differences and have threatened to block more roads along the borders of Delhi and "take more steps".

Ahead of today's talks, it is expected that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation and resolve the crisis. In their meeting, Singh and Shah will likely discuss about the farmers' protest and how the issue can be solved.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

11:10 am: We are talking to the farmers to end the blockade here as this is a major route to Delhi. We are hopeful that the roadway will be opened soon, says Abhishek Verma, SP City at Delhi-Ghazipur border

10:50 am: Noida: Slow traffic movement seen on a road near Sector 16 amidst blockades in wake of farmers protest.

10:49 am: Just In: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has left from his house. He will meet farmer leaders later today.

10:16 am: Deeply anguished at the death of Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, farmers from Mansa and Moga respectively during their participation in the protests at Delhi. The government will provide full monetary and other assistance to their families, says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

10:15 am: We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution, says Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry

The Government will hold point by point discussion with the farmers to reach a solution. Govt will hold talks with farmers with an open heart in the interest of the nation, he added.

10:14 am: Chilla Border-one carriageway from Delhi to Noida has been opened for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is still closed: Delhi Traffic Police

10:04 am: Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad will meet the protesting farmers at the DelhiSinghu border today.

10:00 am: Meanwhile, traffic snarls at Delhi borders are leading to chaos once again. Thousands of commuters are left stranded at key entrances to Delhi for hours.

9:57 am: Farmers' leaders depart from Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws. "35 leaders are going to meet the government. We are educated farmers, we know what is good for us. We want these laws to be withdrawn," says a farmer.

9:19 am: The Centre is trying to divide the farmers. We won't attend any meeting called by the government until PM Modi doesn't hold a meeting with leaders of all 507 farmers' unions, says SS Subhran, Joint Secy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, at Singhu border.

8:30 am: A group of farmers from Rajasthan join the protest at Delhi-Singhu border today. "Around 500 farmers from Rajasthan are reaching here soon. PM said many times that MSP will be protected. So,what's the problem in putting it in writing?," says a farmer.

8:28 am: Volunteers from a gurudwara in Ghaziabad distribute tea to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border.

8:25 am: The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police

8:19 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today at around 9.30 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma