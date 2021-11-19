New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the morning of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that his government will repeal the three contentious farm laws against which multiple groups of farmers had been protesting at the inter-state borders outside Delhi. PM said that the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

Act of ‘remarkable statesmanship’: Amit Shah on PM announcing farm laws repeal

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and praised Prime Minister Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws. He said that it shows that “there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him (PM Modi). He has shown remarkable statesmanship,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

PM @narendramodi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move.



As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

Shortcomings on communicating the benefits of farm laws: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while speaking to a group of reporters in Lucknow said that there were shortcomings on part of the government when it came to communicating the benefits of the farm laws.

Victory of truth, non-violence: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the repeal of three farm laws is a victory of will of 62 Crore farmers and ‘sacrifices of more than 700 farmers who laid their lives for this struggle’. “"I hope the Prime Minister and the BJP government will leave their stubbornness and arrogance and will focus on implementing policies of farmers welfare, will ensure MSP for them and will evolve a consensus with state governments, farmer organizations and opposition parties before taking any such step in future," Sonia Gandhi told PTI.

Repeal of bills ’just one step’, says BKU

Describing the repeal of farm laws as just “one step” towards resolving farmers’ demands, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that they will take a call on the future course of the agitation only after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting on Saturday.

Decision ‘seems to be right’: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS)

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said Prime that Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws "seems to be right" to avoid "unwarranted controversies and conflicts".

It, however, lashed out at the farmer leaders, saying their "arrogant attitude" to continue with their protest was not beneficial for small farmers.

Much delayed step, will build memorial in name of agitation: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that though it was a much delayed step on Modi government’s part, it must be welcomed "The BJP-led central government should admit on record to have made an Himalayan blunder in bringing these bills for which it hardly bothered to even relent for the past one and half years." Channi told PTI.

Congress demands Rs 25 Lakh compensation for farmers who died during agitation

Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily demanded a compensation of Rs 25 Lakh each to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

