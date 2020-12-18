Farmers' Protest: The Prime Minister, while addressing Kisan Kalyan event in MP, said that the new reforms are not brought in overnight and asserted that long and detailed discussions have been held for the last 20-30 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the opposition can keep all the credit for the new agri reforms, which he said, is in the manifestos of previous governments and requested the political parties to stop misleading the farmers on the new legislation, brought in by his government at the Centre, for their own political benefits.

The Prime Minister, while addressing Kisan Kalyan event in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing, also said that the new reforms are not brought in overnight and asserted that long and detailed discussions have been held for the last 20-30 years to ease the life the of the farmers.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress & want modernity in agriculture", PM Modi said while addressing Kisan Kalyan event virtually.

"Political parties should stop misguiding farmers. It's been six to seven months since farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember.



"Swaminathan Commission report is the biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. These people sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for 8 long years...They ensured that their govt doesn't have to spend much on farmers, so they kept the report under wraps," said PM Modi, adding, "Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers".

"I assure every farmer of the country that like MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given, MSP will not be ended. Those who could not give MSP to farmers, they are misleading farmers over MSP," he added.

In the new farm laws, Centre has only stated that whether the farmer sells his produce in the market or outside, it will be his will, he said.

"The previous government had purchased about 1700 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers in its five years. Our government has purchased 3000 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers in its five years at MSP," he said.

"Another lie related to agricultural reforms is being spread about the APMC i.e. our mandis. What have we done in law? We have given the freedom to farmers in law, given them a new option," said PM Modi.

"Another big lie about new agricultural reforms is about the farming agreement. Is there anything new in the farming agreement in the country? No. The farming agreement has been in operation in our country for years," he added.

PM Narendra Modi's statement comes at the time when farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws. Five rounds of talks have been held between the government and the farmers but all ended inconclusively.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday also proposed a mediation panel to end the deadlock over the farm laws. Observing that farmers have all the right to peacefully protest, the top court said that the protests should be allowed to continue without any impediment and breach of peace.

