New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the standoff between farmers and the Central government over repealing the three farm laws, the Union Cabinet is said to meet on Wednesday, November 24. The withdrawal of all three agricultural laws can be approved in the meeting of the Union Cabinet, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday had announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws which have been in dispute for more than a year. He had said that a bill for this would be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Further, while addressing the nation, PM Modi mentioned the steps taken by the government to benefit small farmers, and said that the government has increased the agriculture budget five times. Not only this, the government is spending more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore every year on the agriculture sector. However, PM Modi lamented that the government failed to explain the benefits of the three new agricultural laws to a section of farmers. He said that every farmer is important for the government, therefore, Centre is withdrawing the farm laws.

Appealing to end the agitation, Prime Minister Modi said that these three laws will be formally repealed in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. Referring to the speech of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Prime Minister said that whatever he did was for the farmers and whatever he is doing is also for the country.

This decision of the government is being interpreted as political pressure and also as a masterstroke of the Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

With this one decision, the government is said to hit many targets. The decision of repealing the farm laws was also immediately welcomed by the farmers' organizations. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made it clear that the law was brought for the betterment of small farmers but the government could not convince the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that in his five decades of public life, he had seen and felt the problems and challenges of farmers very closely. That is why since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, the government has given top priority to agricultural development and farmer welfare. 80 out of 100 farmers are small. They have less than two hectares of land. However, their number is more than 10 crores. Therefore, the Central government not only increased the MSP, but also created a record number of government procurement centers and also broke the records of many decades in procurement.

Along with this, Prime Minister Modi said that there is no time to blame anyone. Guru Parv is a day to dedicate oneself to work for the welfare of farmers. He urged the farmers leave the agitation and return to their homes. At the same time, the farmers said that they will remain frozen at the protest sites until the government withdraws these laws from the Parliament.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha