New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led tractor rally against the new farm laws, to enter the state after it was briefly stopped by the authorities at the Haryana-Punjab border resulting in a scuffle between the police and Congress supporters.

Haryana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allowed to enter the state from Punjab as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi, who was moving from Nurpur in Patiala to Haryana for the Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', after the brief stoppage at Haryana border said that he would not bow down even if he had to wait for next 5000 hours.

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally, as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', from Nurpur in Patiala stopped at Haryana border.



"I am not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours," he tweets.

Amid the tension at the Haryana border, Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the stoppage and wrote, "They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I'm not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours."

They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here.



1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours.

"When they open the border, I will peacefully proceed. Until then I will peacefully wait here," said the Congress leader, as quoted by NDTV.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media in Punjab said that Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' is against the 'kaala kanoon' (dark laws), which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely.

"Our yatra is against the three 'kaala kanoon' (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able to find a way out," Gandhi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Gandhi had kickstarted the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the recently enacted agriculture reform laws brought by the Centre.

