New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday once again reiterated that the three farm laws does not affect the minimum support price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), adding that the Centre is ready for "open-minded" talks.

Addressing a press conference, Tomar said that the Centre has sent a proposal to the farmers, adding that it wants to liberate them of the shackles of mandi "so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi".

"During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is State subject and Centre can't frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC and MSP are not affected by it," Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tomar further dismissed the rumours that there is a provision of seizure of farmers' land under agricultural laws, saying the agreement under farm acts "will only be between processors and farmers' produce".

He further noted that contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but has never faced any issue.

"Law provides that if farmer and processor enter into an agreement and the type of crops is such that some infrastructure has to be set up on the farmer's land, then the processor will dismantle his infrastructure from there after the agreement concludes," ANI quoted Tomar as saying.

"If the processor doesn't do it, then the owner of that infrastructure will be the farmer himself. This has been provided in the law," he noted.

This comes a day after the farmers rejected the government's proposal and threatened to intensify their protests. Amid this, the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was also cancelled.

Farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws along the borders of Delhi, claim that mandis would weaken after the new legislation. Though the government has repeatedly assured them on MSP, the farmers have stuck to their demand, asking the Centre to take back the "black laws".

The farmers have now also threatened to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway that connects the national capital to Rajasthan. The move will disrupt Delhi's supply chain from another direction as the farmers have planned to block National Highway 48 that starts from Delhi and connects with Rajasthan via Haryana.

The Delhi Police, however, has beefed up security in the area with the addition of several more layers of barricading ahead of the meeting to prevent any untoward incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma