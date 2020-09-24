Speaking to news agency ANI, Tomar said that the farm bills will free the farmers from the shackles of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Parliament passed the contentious farms bills, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to welcome the bills, saying it will change their lives for forever.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tomar said that the farm bills will free the farmers from the shackles of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and will give them price guarantee at the time of sowing.

"APMCs are run by state governments, our Bill cannot shut it down and we don’t even intend to do so. Our law says that trade area outside APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he told ANI in an interview.

Accusing the Congress of misleading farmers for its own 'vested interest', Tomar told ANI that the opposition does not listen to good people within and its leadership is in hands those who are not heard by people.

Tomar further claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to bring reforms but due to "pressure from some people, the UPA couldn't muster courage".

"Punjab Chief Minister is just making political comments. I want to ask him, why did his election manifesto say they'll do away with APMC Act and promote inter-state trade? Congress said it in both their national and state manifestos," he told ANI.

"If Congress leaders say they are now going back on their manifesto promises, I can listen to their arguments. They are only misleading farmers with baseless points," he added.

Urging the opposition to let "justice be finally delivered to farmers", Tomar alleged that the controvery over agricultural bills is 'purely political in nature' and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue.

Tomar also slammed the opposition for its behaviour in the Rajya Sabha and condemned them for their "cowardly act" towards the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, saying they tried to disrupt the session.

"Discussions were held in both the Houses, they did not speak even once on the Bill. The treasury benches welcomed it, but the Opposition said they wanted MSP, APMC should be ended, the farmers are doing such and such things. That is why I too gave a political reply in the Rajya Sabha," Tomar said.

"Congress kept them devoid of these rights. So if Narendra Modi wants to give them this right today and the transactions can happen without tax, what problems can anyone have, what will the Select Committee do?" he asked.

The farm bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were cleared by the Parliament last week amid huge protests by the Congress-led opposition.

The opposition has claimed that the three bills will threaten the MSP and would "leave the same small and marginal farmers in the hands of corporates and large-scale institutional buyers". The government, however, has repeatedly assured farmers that the MSP would continue, alleging that the opposition is trying to mislead them.

